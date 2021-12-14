As well as constructing a squad capable of gaining promotion from the Championship - something which he hopes to begin during next month’s transfer window - Heckingbottom is also determined to create a culture of excellence behind the scenes after taking charge nearly three weeks ago.

The 44-year-old, who appointed former United players Stuart McCall and Jack Lester to his backroom team having been unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor, insisted encouraging progress off the pitch is also crucial.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“The connections Jack and Macca have here are important,” Heckingbottom said. “But they also have to be good and they are. Very good in fact.

“We want to develop the staff as well and get a hungry group that wants to win. The staff know that their work is valued and that they’ve contributed to the wins. That’s the type of atmosphere and environment that we want. Because if you have that, if everybody knows they have a part to play in us doing well, if everyone here no matter what they do understands that they have contributed, then that gives you a much better chance.”

Having won their final match under Jokanovic, United hoped to climb to eighth in the table by beating Queens Park Rangers last night. But the match was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the Londoners squad. Mark Warburton, Heckingbottom’s counterpart at Loftus Road, later confirmed that 10 of his players were isolating following a series of positive tests.

United, who are now scheduled to return to action at Fulham on Monday, are also set to name who will oversee operations at their academy after Heckingbottom and Lester both vacated posts within the youth programme after Jokanovic’s sacking.