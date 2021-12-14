Jebbison, the youngest-ever player to score on his full Premier League debut after being blooded by Paul Heckingbottom at the back end of last season, was nominated for the award after netting four times in November, in victories over Burton, Accrington and Doncaster Rovers.

Joe Ironside and Conor Washington, former Blades now of Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic respectively, were also on the shortlist, alongside Scott Twine of MK Dons, Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness and Callum Lang of Wigan Athletic.

Jebbison took the award with just under 23 per cent of the votes, with Lang second with 18 per cent.

Jebbison’s award citation said he had “enjoyed an excellent individual month, scoring three goals in three games to help break a streak of four successive defeats.

“In a fairly even split across the board, Cambridge's Joe Ironside, MK Dons' Scott Twine and Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington also bagged at least 12 per cent of the public's votes - an accurate representation of the outstanding months that each player had.

Rotherham United's Michael Ihiekwe (left) and Burton Albion's Daniel Jebbison battle for the ball: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“Jebbison played a game less than the majority of the other players shortlisted - two less in Harness' case - but his trio of goals for Burton, as well as his all-around displays, were enough to get him over the line.”