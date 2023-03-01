Sheffield United fans are told: 'You can be the difference-makers,' against Spurs

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, hopes it will be a “special night” when his team hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup having implored the home crowd to help them put their Premier League opponents under pressure.

Noting the calibre of player at the visitors disposal, particularly in attack where Harry Kane, Richarlison and Lucas Moura are among those Antonio Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini could select, Heckingbottom admitted United’s supporters could be pivotal to the outcome of the fifth round tie.

“We are going to need the fans,” he said. “There will be moments when we have to suffer without the ball, the yards and the energy we are going to need. That’s when we really need the fans to help us.

“The same goes when we get on the front foot, we need the fans behind us then too. Because that will make the effect even greater. It will alter the dynamic and give us even more momentum hopefully.”

United advanced to the later stages of the competition following wins over Millwall and Wrexham; requiring a replay to beat the latter after claiming a draw in north Wales despite being reduced to 10 men. Spurs have dispatched Portsmouth and Preston North End en route to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images

“I think it’s going to be a special night,” continued Heckingbotton, whose counterpart Antonio Conte is recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy. “We had a great away game at Millwall and the performance was very good. Then there were two really exciting games against Wrexham - the magic of the cup and all of that.”

United strengthened their grip on the Championship’s second automatic promotion berth when they beat Watford on Saturday. Spurs climbed to fourth in the top-flight after dispatching an out of sorts Chelsea in north London.

“I’m looking at the Spurs players and, even thought it (the crowd) won’t change how they play, the more positive noise from the crowd, the more positive things from us you are going to see on the pitch,” said Heckingbottom, who is awaiting the results of a fitness check on defender Ciaran Clark before finalising his squad. “Noise and passion from the crowd can help us get on the front foot.”

Sheffield United fans show their passion: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

