Harry Kane has urged Tottenham Hotspur’s coaching staff to select him for tomorrow’s game at Sheffield United.

Cristian Stellini, who is again set to take charge from the technical area in Antonio Conte’s absence, revealed the England striker is adamant he wants to take part in the FA Cup fifth round tie rather than be handed a rest ahead of this weekend’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Asked if Spurs faced a difficult decision about whether or not to name Kane in theory starting eleven, Stellini said: “No, I don’t feel this. It’s normal that Harry wants to play every game and we want him to play every game.”

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur wants to face Sheffield United: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kane was awarded a break when Spurs overcame United’s Championship rivals Preston North End in the previous round. With Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma all available for selection, the Premier League club has a plethora of attacking options at its disposal. Son (2) and Danjuma were both on target during the 3-0 win at Deepdale.

Still recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy, Conte plans to return to the dug-out at Molineux. Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissmouma and Ryan Sessegnon will also sit out the trip to South Yorkshire as they recover from fitness issues.

“It will be tough, for sure,” said Stellini, acknowledging the test United pose. “But we have the possibility to play a good game and win with all the players. We are in a moment where the players have to take responsibility and follow the momentum.”

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images