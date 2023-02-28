Sheffield United supporters have been told they form a crucial part of the club’s game plan for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will enter the fifth round contest as underdogs by virtue of their Championship status, with the visitors from north London climbing to fourth in the Premier League after beating Chelsea on Sunday.

But Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half, is convinced that home advantage can help his team mates bridge the divisional divide.

Describing how the backing of the fans helped United negotiate safe passage through last weekend’s win over Watford, a result which saw them strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place, Ahmedhodzic said: “The atmosphere inside the ground is going to be a really big thing, for sure. The one we got against Watford was really, really good and that helps us put pressure on teams. It also helps because it makes the game a lot better for us as players, knowing that people are right behind you.”

Heckingbottom, the United manager, also implored United’s fans not to under-estimate the effect they can have upon performances ahead of the meeting with Antonio Conte’s men. He admitted there will be times when United “have to suffer” with Spurs able to call upon the likes of Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min. But as well as helping United survive those periods, Heckingbottom reminded the crowd can help increase the pressure on Conte’s squad when his players are pushing forward.

Providing an insight into the mindset United are taking into the contest with Spurs, Ahmedhodzic said: “If we win this game then we will take a lot of confidence from doing that. But I also see it as a chance to win another game and I love winning games of football. If we don’t win then I feel depressed until the next game comes along.”

Fans of Sheffield United can whip up an amazing atmosphere, says Anel Ahmedhodzic: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Second placed United moved seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third when they ended a run of two straight defeats.

“This is a really big game,” Ahmedhodzic added. “It will be a good chance to see where we might stand if we get a promotion but even that is too far away to consider and think about right now. There is so much work to be done. All we are thinking about is this match and trying to win it.”

United advanced to the later stages of the competition after progressing beyond Millwall and Wrexham. Spurs beat Portsmouth at home before dispatching Preston North End 3-0 in Lancashire, with Son scoring twice and Arnaut Danjuma, on loan from Villareal, also on target.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Despite being a defender, Ahmedhodzic has netted five times since arriving from Malmo during the closing season. The last of those efforts came during the replay with Wrexham.

Ahmedhodzic said: “I have always wanted to join in with attacks but, because of where I play, I have never been allowed before. Now the gaffer (Heckingbottom) lets me do that. Football in England really suits my style of play.”