Sheffield United are facing a transfer decision if they follow up their interest in Joe Worrall after Nottingham Forest reportedly slapped a £6m price tag on the defender. Worrall is a player of interest for the Blades ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with boss Chris Wilder keen to sign a right-footed centre-half as cover and competition for Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Worrall is also reportedly a target of United's Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who are also in the market for a centre-half and could hold out until closer to Thursday's transfer deadline in the hope of Forest agreeing to a loan deal. City Ground officials are understandably reluctant to strengthen a potential relegation rival with a temporary transfer but their financial fair play issues and bloated squad could leave them little choice but to sell Worrall if United stumped up the cash.

Speaking earlier this week, Blades chief Chris Wilder admitted defence was a priority position ahead of the window slamming shut but added that any deal would be a loan, rather than a temporary purchase. But owner Prince Abdullah has previous form for finding money for a permanent move in similar circumstances, including when Sander Berge signed for United on this day four years ago.

Long-term injuries to John Egan and Chris Basham have left United light at the back, with captain Anel Ahmedhodzic their only senior right-footed centre-half. United have also been linked with Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate, while Forest's £6m Worrall price tag was reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

"We're just looking at a right-footed defender," Wilder said earlier this week ahead of tonight's trip to Crystal Palace. "We lost Basham and John Egan, two huge players for us, so to get one in will make the group stronger and better, and compensate for the loss of two big players for us. It is vital that we have someone who has played in the division or at a level which is equivalent to the Premier League. "We want players that make us better as a group and we feel we have done that with Igo and Ben. We wanted to bring quality in with a few players going out, which they have done. But definitely bringing players in who strengthen the group and push players. There are incredibly important games going on and we are working frantically to improve our group, and hopefully we do that before the window shuts.

