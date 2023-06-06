News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United face stiff competition if bid is submitted for international midfielder

Sheffield United could face stiff competition if they decide to resurrect their interest in Glen Kamara.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

MORE: The key test all signings must pass

The midfielder, who appears set to leave Rangers this summer, featured on a list of potential new signings compiled by Bramall Lane’s recruitment department during the club’s last stay in the Premier League.

With United now preparing to return to the top-flight and many of those who identified Kamara as a worthwhile acquisition still in situ, Kamara’s situation at Ibrox, where manager Michel Beale has cast doubt upon his future, is bound to have piqued the interest of Paul Heckingbottom’s talent spotters - particularly as the Finland international’s value appears to have dropped significantly.

Teams in Turkley are reportedly tracking Glen Kamara: Andrew Yates / SportimageTeams in Turkley are reportedly tracking Glen Kamara: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
But reports in Turkey claim that Galatasaray and Besiktas are both keen to explore the possibility of taking Kamara to the Super Lig. If so, then that could spark an auction United are not equipped to win unless the player himself decides to name England as his preferred destination.

MORE: United learn the cost of Kamara

Capped 50 times by his country, Kamara has made nearly 200 appearances for Rangers since arriving from Dundee. United attempted to lure him south after being promoted to the PL under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, who was instrumental in the appointment of United’s head of recruitment Paul Mitchell.

However, budgetary constraints prevented them from pursuing a deal with Kamara’s wages in Glasgow also thought to be an issue. Sources north of the border last night suggested that Rangers could now want as little as £4m for the former Arsenal trainee, following Beale’s comments that he is no longer guaranteed a regular starting role having previously been viewed as indispensable by Steven Gerrard. The ex-England captain wanted to take Kamara to Aston Villa during his spell in charge at Villa Park.

Glen Kamara of Rangers has previously interested Sheffield United: Darren Staples / SportimageGlen Kamara of Rangers has previously interested Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Despite leading United back into one of the world’s most glamorous competitions, Heckingbottom only has a limited amount of money to spend on bolstering his options ahead of the new campaign.

However, this could change if United secure outside investment amid suggestions that owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has settled an outstanding loan facility with an Australian bank, could sell his entire shareholding.

MORE: Research highlights transfer opportunities

MORE: Specialist help enlisted

