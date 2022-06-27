The Blades boss wants to bring in up to seven new players this summer, including defensive reinforcements, ahead of another shot at promotion to the Premier League.

But Sheffield United could face competition from a host of top-flight clubs in their pursuit of Scotland under-21 international Doig.

Josh Doig of Hibernian battles for possession (photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

Here’s everything you need to know about the in-demand full-back.

Who is Josh Doig?

Born in Edingburgh, Doig began his football career with Hearts before being released in 2019.

He subsequently joined his current employers that summer when a certain Paul Heckingbottom was first team manager at Easter Road.

Doig reportedly spent pre-season with the first team under Heckingbottom before winning a call-up to Scotland’s under-18 squad and spending time on loan at Queen’s Park, who were then in Scotland’s fourth tier.

The 20-year-old has since earned six caps for his country at under-21 level.

He has made 78 first-team appearances for Hibernian to date, including 42 last term.

Doig also won the Scottish Football Writers Association Young Player of the Year award during a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign.

What position does he play?

Doig is primarily a left-back, but he has also played in the centre of defence.

He previously played in midfield during his time at Hearts before switching positions.

Taking inspiration from Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney

"I try to watch them as much as I can," he said in a 2021 interview with BBC Sport.

"They are both absolutely flying at the moment. They are such an inspiration for Scottish players, especially playing in my position as well.

"I try to base my game on theirs as much as possible as they are doing something right."

Premier League and Serie A interest

Italian top-flight sides Bologna and Hellas Verona are understood to be interested in signing Doig.

Doig is also thought to have been monitored by Nottingham Forest and Brentford, having been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Leeds United last year.

Contract situation