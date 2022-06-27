The central midfielder, now 21, has returned to Bramall Lane for pre-season training following two years on loan at Belgian club Beerschot, who were relegated from the country’s top division last term.

Coulibaly was set to spend three seasons with United’s sister club after joining the Blades from Sarpsborg 08 in 2020.

Beerschot's Ismaila Coulibaly in action for Beerschot last season (photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images).

But his stay was cut short following Beerschot’s relegation, which put his eligibility to qualify for a work permit at risk due to post-Brexit immigration rule changes.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen, former Mali youth international Coulibaly said: "I have been training here since Thursday. In March I was allowed to participate in this for a week.

"I do have an open relationship with trainer Paul Heckingbottom. But it's actually not clear to me at all whether this club still sees a future in me. Due to Beerschot's relegation, my three-year loan spell was suddenly over.

"That's why I'm now in England. You should know that after this season my contract will end. So I expect that I will either get playing opportunities here or that I will be sold.”

On the possibility of another loan move, Coulibaly added: "I would find that very bizarre. Which club now lends a player who is transfer-free after that season?

"I don't want to be led on and just asking for some clarification. And I also miss the respect that I did receive at Beerschot. Everyone at Beerschot was very fond of me, here it is colder and more businesslike.

"Almost all Belgian top clubs have inquired with my broker. AA Gent is very concrete, but Sheffield United are apparently holding off. I regret that.”

Coulibaly made 44 appearances in all competitions for Beerschot, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

He will given a chance to impress Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom during pre-season, it was confirmed last week.