The full-back, whose performances at Easter Road were monitored by Bramall Lane’s scouts last season, is being linked with a move away from Scotland this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom, who used to manage the SPL club, has yet to decide whether or not to submit a bid with his former employers expected to demand around £3m for the youngster.

Josh Doig is a wanted man: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

But Bologna have made no secret of their desire to replace the outgoing Aaron Hickey with Doig. And now their Serie A rivals Hellas Verona are also understood to have made enquiries about his availability, which are likely to see officials at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentagodi make a concrete offer later this month.

If they do, and Bologna respond with one of their own, that will smoke out which of Doig’s admirers in England are serious about luring him south of the border.

Verona finished ninth in the Italian top flight last term, while Bologna came 13th.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Doig, aged 20, has made 78 senior appearances for Hibs since breaking into their first team two years ago. Capped six times by his country at under-21 level, he is also thought to have been monitored by Nottingham Forest and Brentford.