Farhad Moshiri is expected to sell Everton after a seven-year association with the club

The Blades have picked up just one point from their opening four games in the top-flight and that came in their last game during a 2-2 draw with Everton. The South Yorkshire club are currently just above the relegation places in 17th position and they are narrowly above Everton on goal difference.

Paul Heckingbottom and his team are determined to survive in the top-flight after their promotion from the Championship last year, but their task could get much harder with Everton announcing a major update in regards to a takeover.

The Toffees have been owned by Farhad Moshiri since 2016 and he initially invested huge money on new recruits to boost his side’s European ambitions. But his plan failed to materialise in the Premier League and the Blues consistently underachieved despite appointing big name managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva.

In recent years Everton have invested much less in their playing staff and the club has rapidly fallen down the pecking order - having only scraped survival in both of the last two seasons.

A similar pattern seemed to be emerging this year and the Blues have looked short of end product in the final third which has led many to predict Everton to be potential relegation strugglers.

In recent years the Moshiri reign has been dominated by fan unrest and protests and those even occurred in the club’s final game last season as Everton survived the drop against Bournemouth.

Plans to sell Everton have been ongoing behind the scenes for a number of months but it appears a deal has finally been reached for the takeover with 777 Partners taking a 94% stake in the club.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Moshiri said in a statement: "The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago.

"The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced private equity firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds."

777 founder Josh Wander said: "We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.

"Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men’s and women’s teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters."