Sheffield United beat last night’s transfer deadline to sign highly-rated starlet Ryan Oné from Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee. Reports north of the border suggested that the amount was a “six-figure fee” after the Blades’ initial approach was rejected.

The 17-year-old - whose father Armand is a former Livingston striker - will join United’s development squad initially after the loan departure of Louie Marsh to Doncaster Rovers. Oné broke into the Accies’ first-team last season and has scored twice in 112 minutes of Scottish League One football so far this term.

A Scotland U17 international, the Daily Record report that Oné was invited for a trial earlier in the week before his family were invited to Sheffield for a tour of Bramall Lane and the rest of the club facilities. A bid described as “derisory” was rejected earlier in the week before a deal was agreed, including add-ons for Accies if Oné moves on in the future.

A statement from Accies this morning read: “We can confirm that 17 year old Ryan Oné completed a move to Sheffield Utd late last night. Ryan had scored four times in 35 apps for us and had interest from a few clubs. He had been with us in academy since he was 10. He departs with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”