The big-money striker scored one and had a big hand in United’s other, as his curling shot rebounded off the post and hit Jordan Pickford, the Everton goalkeeper, before bouncing in.
United came from behind to lead 2-1 after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s close-range opener, but Arnaut Danjuma pounced from close range in the second half to earn a share of the spoils for his side as both points registered their first point of the season.
United came very close to a late winner but Jordan Pickford denied Oli McBurnie twice with an outstanding double save right at the death. Here’s how we rated United’s players...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Initially did well to keep out Doucoure’s effort from close-range with a fine reflex save but unfortunately for United it fell kindly into the Everton man’s path to tap home. Could do little about Danjuma’s equaliser either and in between had little to do in the way of saves, other than what he would see as routine
2. George Baldock 6
Linked up beautifully with Hamer for the midfielder’s shot which Pickford saved well. Excelled later in the game in a niggle exchange of play which saw him nutmeg an Everton man and then go for the return man before being barged over by Doucoure
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6.5
Had a very nervy moment when he was penalised for pulling back Danjuma after he got the wrong side of the United man in the second half - the ref gave a free-kick and Everton were convinced it was a penalty, but VAR replays showed it was the correct call to be just outside. Couldn’t cut out the brilliant left-wing cross for Danjuma to level at 2-2 but also kept Beto quiet when he took over in the middle
4. John Egan 6
Had a golden chance to put the Blades ahead early on but he headed Norwood’s free-kick at his former teammate Pickford when he had all the time in the world to pick his spot and generate some power. Caused United an injury scare when he went down holding his knee but was OK to continue. Handled the tough test against Beto well in the first half but had a more difficult time in the second against the powerful Everton man. Replaced by Basham