4 . John Egan 6

Had a golden chance to put the Blades ahead early on but he headed Norwood’s free-kick at his former teammate Pickford when he had all the time in the world to pick his spot and generate some power. Caused United an injury scare when he went down holding his knee but was OK to continue. Handled the tough test against Beto well in the first half but had a more difficult time in the second against the powerful Everton man. Replaced by Basham