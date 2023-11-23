Paul Heckingbottom has offered his verdict on Everton's survival chances in the Premier League this season after Sheffield United's relegation rivals were docked 10 points. The punishment, for breaching profit and sustainability rules, sent them second bottom of the table and moved the Blades to 18th, and to within a point of fourth-bottom Luton Town.

Everton reacted furiously to the sanction and plan to appeal, which could overshadow the relegation battle between now and the end of the season after another team were dragged into what was shaping up to be a four-team mini-league at the bottom of the table. United can now move out of the bottom three if they beat Bournemouth this weekend and Luton don't beat Crystal Palace, which would represent a significant psychological boost in their unlikely bid for top-flight safety.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying consistent with his approach since he took over at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom is only focusing on events within his own control. "That is not going to help us get the points we need, so we are not considering it," he said. "It is a bigger issue in football than it is for us at Sheffield United.

"It is a big decision and a big change and it could open the door for other big decisions. It is bigger and more relevant for wider football than it is for us. The rules are there, you can't punish one team and not another.

"It happened to us last season for a totally different issue [an embargo imposed over unpaid transfer debt]. The rules are there for a reason. There has to be consistency in decisions like that. It is a bigger more interesting discussion for wider football than it is for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's first point of the season came at home to Everton and they were unlucky not to take all three, Jordan Pickford keeping Oli McBurnie with a wonder double-save right at the death of an entertaining affair. Sean Dyche's side had improved steadily as the season went on, climbing to 14th before the sanction, and Heckingbottom does not expect them to be in relegation trouble for long.

"Anyone who has seen all their games, they have been a threat in all of them," he added. "I saw them against Aston Villa where they were second best but apart from that they have created chances, they have got results that they would have liked and they could have easily got more.