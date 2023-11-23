Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is a free agent after his spell at LA Galaxy came to an end

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is a free agent. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Sheffield United's clash with Bournemouth this weekend brings back memories of their clash on the first day of the Premier League season in 2019/20, when boyhood Blade Billy Sharp scored the equaliser to earn the Blades a point on the opening day. Fast forward just over four years and the sides meet again, both in the relegation mix.

The huge Bramall Lane clash pits 18th-placed United against the Cherries, who are two places higher and four points better off. After United rose a place following Everton's points deduction over the international break, the Blades can move out of the bottom three with victory over Bournemouth, if Luton fail to beat Crystal Palace at home on the same day.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's official Twitter account posted a video of Sharp's dramatic late equaliser at Bournemouth, with the caption: "Years of hard work for moments like this." Sharp cheekily replied: "I’m available this weekend."

The former Blades skipper is a free agent again after LA Galaxy elected not to take up their option to retain his services for a second season, and Sharp has now returned to England ahead of the next stage of his career. Boss Paul Heckingbottom was keen to retain his services for this current season, and the player was told he would be offered a new deal before a U-turn saw his name placed on the club's released list after their promotion-winning season.

Sharp initially had a spell without a club after the new campaign kicked off, before making the surprise move Stateside to Los Angeles. He scored six times in 12 appearances, including a hat-trick, and had hoped to remain at the club for a second season, but was recently informed that he was free to continue his playing career elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of clubs will be interested in the services of a proven goalscorer at EFL level, especially on a free, but some Blades fans are still dreaming of a fairytale return to Bramall Lane. Sharp's cheeky "return" tease has been liked over 2,000 times on Twitter, with supporter @a_sufc posting: "Imagine the lift it would give everyone from players to staff & fans if Billy came back."