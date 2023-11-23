Sheffield United could be without both Oli McBurnie (left) and Iliman ndiaye (right) against Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United are set to receive a big injury boost ahead of their crunch clash with relegation rivals Bournemouth this weekend. Key men Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic are available for selection after their respective muscle injuries which kept them on the sidelines for weeks.

Defender Ahmedhodzic has not played since Fulham away earlier this season, while McBurnie has missed over a month with a groin injury he sustained at home to Manchester United. Boss Paul Heckingbottom teased their returns at Brighton before the international break but they didn't make it, with coaching staff electing to err on the side of caution and give them two weeks more to recover fully.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've been big for us," Heckingbottom said of McBurnie and Ahmedhodzic, after confirming they will be available for the clash with Andoni Iraola's men at Bramall Lane on Saturday in a game that pits 18th against 16th in the Premier League table. "Anel in the last 18 months or so, and Oli over the last couple of years.

"We want them fit and available. I'd love everyone fit and available. It's no disrespect but we're getting to 60 minutes in games and I'm looking round and looking at depths of other squads and what we've had, and we've not been able to do it. But with them back, and a hopefully a couple more, our bench is really competitive and when we're making substitutions, we're having a bigger impact on the game."

Although both players may be able to start, they are unlikely to get through 90 minutes and although McBurnie could start and make way after an hour or so, Heckingbottom must decide whether to disrupt the defence that earned four points in their last two games. Wing-back George Baldock has impressed on the right of the back three but Heckingbottom may take the opportunity to rest Jayden Bogle, who went into the break carrying a slight issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jayden's still carrying a minor thing," said Heckingbottom, who confirmed that midfielder Vini Souza is "fine" despite being taken off at Brighton after taking a whack to the back in the first half. "We're trying to manage him through. He's not missed anything, he's been training great, and he arguably finished the game stronger than he started it at Brighton. It's something he's carrying and we want to manage it and stay on top of it but he's been fine."