Two Sheffield United men have been nominated for a prestigious award as their side's promotion push continued throughout December.

The PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award nominations for December were revealed today, with six players from the EFL Championship and each of the other top four professional leagues shortlisted for their performances throughout the festive month.

For the Blades, Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee have been shortlisted. The Senegal international contributed an assist in every game throughout December, to become the division's top goal contributor with 16, while Manchester City loanee McAtee found the net twice, against Coventry and Blackpool, to help his side end the year three points off top spot in the division.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom – who won the award in November – returns to the shortlist following another excellent month, which saw him net four times in four games.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyökeres is also nominated, after three goals – including one against United on Boxing Day – and an assist. The shortlist is rounded off by two stars from Sunderland, in Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart.

The duo’s citation read: “Diallo earns his second consecutive nomination as he continued to show his worth with outstanding performances throughout December, including goals against Millwall, West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic. Teammate Stewart is amongst the nominees as he returned from injury in style, scoring three goals in each game he featured during the month.”

Voting is open now, with Blades fans able to vote for McAtee or Ndiaye at 90min.com.