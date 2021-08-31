Sheffield United double promotion hero Mark Duffy has a new club after penning deal at League Two side
Mark Duffy, the Sheffield United double promotion-winner and hero of Hillsborough, has a new club after penning a short-term deal to join Tranmere Rovers.
The 35-year-old, an instrumental member of the Blades squad that went from League One to Premier League in three years, played for Rovers in pre-season and has impressed enough to be handed a deal until the end of January.
“Mark has been training with us and he has got himself into very good shape,” Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said.
“He is in great physical condition; he is a very talented footballer and an excellent addition to the group.
“He oozes quality and class. He can keep hold of the ball and allow his teammates time to move into more dangerous positions because he is so good on the ball.
“Mark’s appetite to win and play well is second to none. He is a terrific professional and I am really excited to work with him.
“Mark brings a lot of strong qualities to our culture; he is an ultra-professional and he demands quality all the time. He really wants to play for Tranmere Rovers and perform for this club.”
Duffy’s time at Bramall Lane ended acrimoniously, when he was made available for transfer after a contract dispute with the Blades’ former manager Chris Wilder. He spent time at Stoke City and ADO Den Haag on loan from the Blades before joining Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis. He was released in the summer and has been searching for a new club since.