Slavisa Jokanovic on his first day at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sheffield United

The former Yugoslavia and Chelsea midfielder is scheduled to hold a press conference at Bramall Lane after overseeing his second day of training since arriving in South Yorkshire.

Although he agreed to replace Chris Wilder in May, becoming United’s first overseas manager in the process, Jokanovic elected to fulfil his contractual obligations with Qatari club Al-Gharafa before returning to England. READ FULL STORY HERE

Slav’s first message to the Blades

Slavisa Jokanovic has told Sheffield United’s players that next season’s battle for promotion from the Championship could come down to a state of mind, after addressing his squad in person for the first time.

The Serb delivered the message before yesterday morning’s training session at the Steelphalt Academy; his first since officially taking charge.

It echoes the one Paul Heckingbottomrelayed to the team during last season’s relegation from the Premier League, before relinquishing temporary control when Jokanovic was appointed. READ FULL STORY HERE

How Celtic plan to lure Baldock north of the border

Celtic will tear a page out of Arsenal’s playbook and refuse to meet Sheffield United’s valuation of George Baldock if their new manager Ange Postecoglou instructs officials at Parkhead to make an official approach for the Sheffield United defender.

The Star revealed over the weekend that Baldock’s name has been included on a list of potential new signings approved by Postecoglou following his arrival in Glasgow last month.

Crucially, although the 28-year-old has long been a person of interest at CelticPostecoglou has now personally endorsed their decision to monitor his situation after striking-off some of the possibilities identified by the former Scottish Premier League champions’ recruitment department. READ FULL STORY HERE

The inside track on Slav from a Watford perspective

Promotion expert Slavisa Jokanović officially checks in at Sheffield United today, with much excitement amongst Blades fans at what the Serb has to offer in South Yorkshire.

Jokanović was revered at Fulham after leading them into the Premier League via the play-offs, with a squad including a certain Oliver Norwood, and is similarly well-remembered amongst supporters of Watford after helping them win automatic promotion from the Championship in 2015 with 15 wins in their final 20 games.

But what can Unitedites expect from Jokanović when he begins his work at Bramall Lane? We asked Mark Parkin, from the award-winning Watford podcast From the Rookery End, for the lowdown on Jokanović from a Hornets perspective… READ FULL STORY HERE

Blades are back in the building