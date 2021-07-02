The former Yugoslavia and Chelsea midfielder is scheduled to hold a press conference at Bramall Lane after overseeing his second day of training since arriving in South Yorkshire.

Although he agreed to replace Chris Wilder in May, becoming United’s first overseas manager in the process, Jokanovic elected to fulfil his contractual obligations with Qatari club Al-Gharafa before returning to England.

The 52-year-old, who has previously won promotions from the Championship with Watford and Fulham, made his first public appearance at the Steelphalt Academy this morning although he is known to have been heavily involved in planning the squad’s pre-season programme - receiving reports on the progress of those now under his command from coaching staff on the ground and making observations. Jokanovic is also understood to have held a series of Zoom calls with members of United’s hierarchy, including owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Andulaziz Al Saud, in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As The Star revealed last month, Jokanovic is set to be joined at United by two trusted confidants.

Contractual talks with the duo are thought to have been finalised, with Wilder’s successor insisting upon their presence before agreeing to take on the challenge of leading United back into the Premier League following last term’s relegation.

The plan had been to introduce them to United’s players at a camp away outside of the city on Monday. But that date could be revised due to the ever-changing nature of social distancing and travel restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jokanovic will be questioned on his team building plans when he faces journalists inside a secure cordon, arranged by United’s medical department, The futures of Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsdale and George Baldock, who have all attracted interest from rival clubs, will also inevitably be raised.

Slavisa Jokanovic meets to media on Friday evening: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images