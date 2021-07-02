Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic set to make his first high profile appearance as the new Blades boss
Slavisa Jokanovic will be presented to the media at Bramall Lane this evening, after officially taking charge of Sheffield United.
The former Yugoslavia and Chelsea midfielder is scheduled to hold a press conference at Bramall Lane after overseeing his second day of training since arriving in South Yorkshire.
Although he agreed to replace Chris Wilder in May, becoming United’s first overseas manager in the process, Jokanovic elected to fulfil his contractual obligations with Qatari club Al-Gharafa before returning to England.
The 52-year-old, who has previously won promotions from the Championship with Watford and Fulham, made his first public appearance at the Steelphalt Academy this morning although he is known to have been heavily involved in planning the squad’s pre-season programme - receiving reports on the progress of those now under his command from coaching staff on the ground and making observations. Jokanovic is also understood to have held a series of Zoom calls with members of United’s hierarchy, including owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Andulaziz Al Saud, in recent weeks.
As The Star revealed last month, Jokanovic is set to be joined at United by two trusted confidants.
Contractual talks with the duo are thought to have been finalised, with Wilder’s successor insisting upon their presence before agreeing to take on the challenge of leading United back into the Premier League following last term’s relegation.
The plan had been to introduce them to United’s players at a camp away outside of the city on Monday. But that date could be revised due to the ever-changing nature of social distancing and travel restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jokanovic will be questioned on his team building plans when he faces journalists inside a secure cordon, arranged by United’s medical department, The futures of Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsdale and George Baldock, who have all attracted interest from rival clubs, will also inevitably be raised.
Arsenal are known to be monitoring Ramsdale and Berge, who is a target for Napoli. Baldock’s name features on a list of potential targets signed-off by new Celtic chief Ange Postecoglou, who wants to focus on British based talent during this summer’s window.