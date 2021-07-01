Sheffield United's players pictured back in pre-season training as preparations for new campaign step up when new boss arrives

Slavisa Jokanovic will meet his new colleagues for the first time today after officially starting his role as Blades boss, before being unveiled to invited members of the local media at a behind-closed-doors event at Bramall Lane on Friday.

United’s players were eased back into the swing of things after their summer break, while those members of United’s squad who have been on duty at the European Championships, including Scotland’s John Fleck and Rhys Norrington Davies of Wales, have been granted additional time off.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, of course, is part of the England squad which will travel to Italy ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome.

One of the most pressing items on Jokanovic’s in-tray when he starts officially will be to address the futures of his players who have been linked with other clubs, including Ramsdale and Sander Berge.

