David McGoldrick and Luke Freeman back in pre-season training

Sheffield United's players pictured back in pre-season training as preparations for new campaign step up when new boss arrives

Sheffield United's players have been pictured back in pre-season training as preparations for the new Championship campaign began this week.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:37 am

Slavisa Jokanovic will meet his new colleagues for the first time today after officially starting his role as Blades boss, before being unveiled to invited members of the local media at a behind-closed-doors event at Bramall Lane on Friday.

United’s players were eased back into the swing of things after their summer break, while those members of United’s squad who have been on duty at the European Championships, including Scotland’s John Fleck and Rhys Norrington Davies of Wales, have been granted additional time off.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, of course, is part of the England squad which will travel to Italy ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome.

One of the most pressing items on Jokanovic’s in-tray when he starts officially will be to address the futures of his players who have been linked with other clubs, including Ramsdale and Sander Berge.

1. New look for Jayden

Full-back Jayden Bogle returned from his summer break with a new trim

2. Ollie's all smiles

Ollie Norwood looked delighted to be back

3. Fancy a Brew'?

Rhian Brewster takes a breath during pre-season training

4. Enda the summer break

Enda Stevens was amongst the United players reporting back to Shirecliffe for pre-season

Slavisa JokanovicAaron RamsdaleChris HoltBramall Lane
