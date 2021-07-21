Having confirmed the majority of his business this summer will take place in the loan market, the Serb is already understood to have registered an interest in a number of up-and-coming players ahead of the new Championship season.

Having spent two years at Chelsea before becoming a coach, Jokanovic is still known to boast strong contacts at Stamford Bridge where his former team mate, Carlo Cudicini, is tasked with organising and overseeing placements for their rising stars.

The reigning European champions also boast one of the best youth academies in the country, with its members usually encouraged to continue their education with PL or EFL sides after graduating before being considered for first team roles.

Arsenal still to make contact over Ramsdale

Arsenal are still to make formal contact with Sheffield United regarding their interest in Aaron Ramsdale, although officials at Bramall Lane still expect them to submit a bid for the goalkeeper.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, officials at the Emirates Stadium have used a network of intermediaries to make both their counterparts in South Yorkshire and Ramsdale himself aware of their desire to sign him.

The veracity of that report was last night confirmed by sources close to Mikel Arteta's side. However, although one is thought to be imminent, they were unable to provide any indication of when one might materialise.

Blades could have a world-beater in Mousset – but penny needs to drop

Anyone who witnessed Lys Mousset’s six-week-or-so purple patch in late 2019, as Sheffield United attacked the Premier League with refreshing vigour, should be able to testify to his incredible ability.

The winner at home to Arsenal. A smart, snap-shot finish to equalise at West Ham. A hat-trick of assists against Burnley – two of which would, if they were from the boot of a more popular player, still probably be played on repeat to this day.

A stunning long-range finish against Manchester United and then a sublime first touch before scoring at Wolves made it four goals and three assists in six games for Mousset in Blades colours.

The only issue, for player and club, is that the 33 competitive games he has played since have yielded just one goal, an almost criminal return considering the talent and potential that Mousset possesses.

11 of the best loan signings in Blades’ recent history

Sheffield United are hoping to use the loan market to attract top-flight talent that would normally be beyond their financial reach to Bramall Lane this summer, as Slavisa Jokanović looks to get the Blades back in the big time at the first attempt.

With that in mind, we went down memory lane to reminisce about some of the best loan signings made by United in the last 20-or-so years. What do you think, and have we missed your favourite?

Blades target can still leave Liverpool

Ben Davies has been told he can still leave Liverpool in pursuit of first team football, despite starting their first pre-season friendly.

Davies, who could again emerge as a target for Sheffield United after being pursued by them last term, took part in a behind closed doors 30 minute game against FC Wacker Innesbruck .

Jurgen Klopp’s side then faced VFB Stuttgart in another truncated fixture

Both matches took place at their training base in Austria, where the former European champions are preparing for the new Premier League campaign.

Stay or go? What boss is considering with his strike force

With nine attackers on Sheffield United’s books, new manager Slavisa Jokanovic has some tough decisions to make before the start of the Championship season.

As the former Yugoslavia international prepares to reprofile the squad he inherited on July 1, James Shield considers the factors likely to decide who stays and who goes.

The interesting backstory of Blades target Max Kilman

He is the son of an art dealer and Ukranian model whose hopes of appearing at this summer’s European Championships were dashed because he has previously represented England - at FUTSAL.

Max Kilman’s story is far from straightforward. The 24-year-old defender came through non-league to make it to the Premier League with Wolves and has reportedly been identified as a target for Sheffield United as boss Slavisa Jokanović searches for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Now 24, Kilman played 20 times for Wolves' first team last season and it is understood that the Premier League side have no plans to let him leave, with United's South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley also interested.

How Norwood has already proved his worth to Slav

As an important cog in the Fulham wheel that won promotion to the Premier League back in 2018, Slavisa Jokanović already knew all about the qualities Ollie Norwood brings on the pitch.

But when the Sheffield United manager officially began work at Bramall Lane earlier this month, the midfielder played a key role off it too as the new boss settled into unfamiliar surroundings.

“Oliver has given me some knowledge of the situation,” Jokanović told The Star.

"Before I started, he was the only person I knew personally and I was the new guy in the building, so I needed information from him."

Boost for Derby’s hopes of signing former Blades pair

Derby County’s hopes of signing a trio of former Sheffield United players may have just received a boost, after the EFL agreed to relax their embargo on the Pride Park club and allow them to sign five out-of-contract players ahead of the new Championship season.

As The Star reported earlier this week, former Blades Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman and Ravel Morrison are all training with Derby, and all three appeared in the Rams’ first pre-season friendly of the season against Manchester United at the weekend.