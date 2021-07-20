11 of the best loan signings Sheffield United have made over the years as boss prepares moves for future stars
Sheffield United are hoping to use the loan market to attract top-flight talent that would normally be beyond their financial reach to Bramall Lane this summer, as Slavisa Jokanović looks to get the Blades back in the big time at the first attempt.
Their efforts have so far been thwarted, with previous targets Matt Clarke and Dion Sanderson joining West Brom and Birmingham City respectively instead.
But United are redoubling their attempts to reinforce their squad ahead of the new Championship season, which starts against Sanderson’s City on August 7, with Jokanović ready to make contact with top-flight clubs in a bid to lure their top talent to Bramall Lane
With that in mind, we went down memory lane to reminisce about some of the best loan signings made by United in the last 20-or-so years. What do you think, and have we missed your favourite? Let us know on Twitter, @TheStarBlades.