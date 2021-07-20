Slavisa Jokanovic hopes to lure some quality players to Bramall Lane on loan this summer: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Slavisa Jokanovic hopes to lure some quality players to Bramall Lane on loan this summer: Darren Staples / Sportimage

11 of the best loan signings Sheffield United have made over the years as boss prepares moves for future stars

Sheffield United are hoping to use the loan market to attract top-flight talent that would normally be beyond their financial reach to Bramall Lane this summer, as Slavisa Jokanović looks to get the Blades back in the big time at the first attempt.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:19 pm

Their efforts have so far been thwarted, with previous targets Matt Clarke and Dion Sanderson joining West Brom and Birmingham City respectively instead.

But United are redoubling their attempts to reinforce their squad ahead of the new Championship season, which starts against Sanderson’s City on August 7, with Jokanović ready to make contact with top-flight clubs in a bid to lure their top talent to Bramall Lane

Blades' Mousset could be a world-beater - but the penny must drop with him soon

With that in mind, we went down memory lane to reminisce about some of the best loan signings made by United in the last 20-or-so years. What do you think, and have we missed your favourite? Let us know on Twitter, @TheStarBlades.

1. Ollie Norwood

A slight cheat, this one, but he did sign on loan initially for United before making the move permanent in the January of United’s promotion season. Was a key man in United’s success that season, and also the following campaign when they finished ninth in the Premier League

2. Ethan Ampadu

Struggled at times last season as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League, but grew from strength to strength as he got more games under his belt and was arguably the most composed of all the options United tried to replace Jack O’Connell

3. Greg Halford

Defender Halford played 49 goals for United in the 2008/09 season, scoring eight goals and sometimes being used as an emergency forward. He netted the goal that took United to the play-off final and played at Wembley, but couldn’t help United get into the Premier League

4. Conor Coady

Joined United from Liverpool when they were in League One and must have wondered what he had signed up for when United won one of their first 13 games. But he grew as the season went on and helped the Blades reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, admitting recently he “loved” his time at Bramall Lane

