How Ollie Norwood has already proved an important part of Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United reign

But when the Sheffield United manager officially began work at Bramall Lane earlier this month, the midfielder played a key role off it too as the new boss settled into unfamiliar surroundings.

“Oliver has given me some knowledge of the situation,” Jokanović told The Star.

“Before I started, he was the only person I knew personally and I was the new guy in the building, so I needed information from him.

“I needed to know more about them, and they needed to know more about me. On my first day I called some players the wrong name, the next day I didn’t make any mistakes and the day after, it was easier.

“I am brave and I know what I need to do. There were a lot of new faces around me in a new job, but nothing is new to me in that regard.”

Promotion with Fulham, via the play-offs at Wembley, was Norwood’s second in two seasons, after helping Brighton into the Premier League a year earlier, and he repeated the trick for good measure in 2019 after joining United – meaning that, this season, he is aiming for four promotions in his last four seasons at Championship level.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United training ahead of the new Championship season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

One of many United players who struggled for consistent form last season as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League, Norwood has undoubted qualities and will be looking for a new lease of life under a manager he views as among the best he has ever worked with in his career.

“Oliver is a great man and a perfect professional,” Jokanović added of the former Northern Ireland international.

“He has quality and I am sure he will be an important player in the future for us and the team.”

Norwood and his teammates experienced the pain of relegation last season: Darren Staples/ Sportimage