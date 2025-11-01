Chris Wilder outlines Sheffield United’s main problem in Derby County defeat as familiar situation repeats itself

A frustrated Chris Wilder lamented his Sheffield United side’s lack of control in both boxes as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Derby County this afternoon. The Blades were the architects of their own downfall against John Eustace’s side as they slipped to successive defeats.

Carlton Morris scored the first career hat-trick of his career but was given a helping hand by United for all three goals. For the first he was allowed to rise unchallenged and head home from a corner, before being sent clear by a shocker of a backpass from Sydie Peck just seconds into the second half.

He completed his treble from the penalty spot after Alex Matos was adjudged to have handled the ball under pressure in his own box, after appearing to be shoved over by Patrick Agyemang.

United have now lost the momentum they built up by winning successive games against Watford and Blackburn Rovers, following up that promising run with defeats at Preston North End on Friday - after being 2-0 ahead - and against the Rams.

“Just press play and repeat really, in terms of what happened,” said Wilder in his assessment of the game. “The game was what we thought it would be. Two different types of ways the teams play, two different ways to get a result.

“I know I'd rather be at the moment; a Derby County player, supporter and manager because they've got the result. Without being critical, we have to play a certain way. Because we've not got a presence of a number nine and when teams sit deep and they’re compact, there's not a lot of space.

“We know how they play, into Carlton Morris and with pace and power at the top of the pitch, giving the ball up. There’s absolutely no criticism from me at all and we had to deal with that. We didn't deal with that well enough.

“I thought Carlton Morris dominated our back three and obviously it was difficult for Tyrese [Campbell] because their back three dominated him. So we have to play a different way, and try and play through and round instead of going over. Anyway, that's the tactical nonsense out of it.

“Ultimately, I've said it for about a thousand games now. What happens in both boxes is key. They stick a ball in our box for a corner. We're zonal. We just need to go and head that clear. It's pretty straightforward. We don't head that clear. We're 1-0 down and we come in at half-time with the game being as it was.

“Us having a lot of the ball, us probing, us trying to find pockets, us trying to find little situations, which we did. We had enough opportunities to get ourselves back in the game, which we didn't take and then talked at half-time about doing better.

“We needed to be more aggressive with the centre-forward. We need to change a couple of little bits, be a little bit more braver on the ball and take more risks, play forward a little bit quicker and have more ambition in our passes, especially from the middle of the park. Smooth it out a little bit more at the top of the pitch.

“And then all of a sudden you've seen what happened straight from the kick-off. They've not had to work hard for the first goal, not had to work hard for the second goal, certainly not had to work hard for the third goal. Then you're 3-0 down at home against a buoyant side and it's a long way back.”

Wilder described the goals United conceded at Preston as “nonsense” and was less pleased about the three that went against them here, before the excellent Callum O’Hare got one back with a smart finish into the roof of the net.

“After being really positive after the two games that we've won, both games decided in penalty areas, we concede six and score three and don't get any points out of both games,” Wilder added. “We've not been dominated, it's not been a backs against the wall sort of two games now.

“But like I said, it’s a pretty simple the game at times. If you don't make any mistakes, like they didn't, then you give yourself an opportunity of keeping a clean sheet or not conceding. When they have the opportunity to punish us, they punished us and we didn't punish them.”