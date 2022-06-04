Sheffield United defender's sliding-doors moment as Wales gear up for crunch World Cup clash

Instead, the 23-year-old is a professional footballer and after coming within a penalty shoot-out of the play-off final last season with Sheffield United, is now preparing for another one-off game against Ukraine that could see him, and Wales, qualify for the World Cup.

Victory against Ukraine on Sunday will book Wales – led by a former United defender in Robert Page – their spot in Qatar this winter. And although Norrington-Davies is refusing to get too carried away by the thought – “There’s still one more game,” he repeated time and again during his last meeting with the local media – he did allow himself a moment to reflect on his own sliding-doors moment.

“It could have been completely different for me,” Norrington-Davies told The Star. “I got accepted into Southampton University, depending on my A-Level grades, but then I was offered a professional deal by United.

“At 17 or 18, it was more about education for me and concentrating on that. Although I hadn’t given up on football and I wanted to play as high as possible, it was a passion of mine and I just enjoyed playing.

“Now there’s a possibility of the World Cup – although there’s one more game and we’re not looking past that. I was part of the squad for the Euros [played in 2021] and that was a fantastic experience.

“I could have been finishing off my uni degree about now. But I’m glad I went down this path instead.”

A path well-travelled

The left-back earned his latest international cap during Wales’ 2-1 defeat to Poland – with Robert Lewandowski playing up front – on Wednesday.

Born in Saudi Arabia, Norrington-Davies also spent a chunk of his childhood in Kenya, with dad Patrick in the army.

“It was a good upbringing,” he added. “I can’t remember much of Saudi Arabia, because I was very young but I have fond memories in Kenya.

“My next-door neighbour from there is now back in the UK and I’m still very close mates with him, and I met up with the family recently.”

Norrington-Davies impressed football scouts after his return to Wales but after three seasons at Swansea City, he was released at 16. After studying A-Levels in geology, physics and maths, a university degree in civil engineering and architecture beckoned. Until United, via the Kinetic Academy programme, came calling.

Loan spells at Barrow, Rochdale, Luton Town and Stoke City prepared him for a long-overdue Blades debut, after the signing of a four-year deal until the summer of 2024, and the path well-travelled is a familiar one for Norrington-Davies.