Andy Goram: Former Sheffield United man and Rangers legend given just weeks to live after cancer development

Goram, a Rangers and Scotland legend who had a brief spell at Bramall Lane towards the end of his illustrious career, told a newspaper north of the border last week that doctors had given him six months to live after his oesophageal cancer spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs.

But after falling ill at his flat on Tuesday, he was rushed to hospital and tests showed the cancer has spread quicker than previously feared. A private message he sent to a friend confirming the new prognosis was leaked online, with the 58-year-old later confirming: “It’s now thought I have four to six weeks.

“It was a private message I sent someone who shared it and it ended up online. It’s disappointing that someone would do that.”

Goram will now undergo a course of radiotherapy this week before moving to a hospice. “The cancer has spread a lot quicker than everyone thought,” he added.

“I felt really ill and was in a lot of pain on Tuesday and needed an ambulance to take me back to hospital.

“The tests confirmed the cancer was now in my lymph nodes and spreading fast. I’ve said from the start, I’ll fight on until D-Day.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United , 27-9-98 - Blades keeper Andy Goram

“If this radiotherapy and my follow-up treatment prolongs my life, I’ll be able to see more of my family, friends and ex-teammates.

“It’ll give me the chance to spend more time with my two grandchildren. That’s my target.”

Goram, who played nine games for United in 1998 after signing as cover for Alan Kelly and Simon Tracey, first felt ill around seven weeks ago, when he was struggling to eat and drink, but he initially ignored the symptoms after failing to get a face-to-face appointment with his GP.