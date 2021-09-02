Sheffield United defender John Egan says first Republic of Ireland goal "one of proudest moments of career"

Egan's first-half header had taken Ireland to within a minute of arguably the biggest victory in their history at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening when Ronaldo, who had earlier seen his penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, levelled and then won the game deep into stoppage time.

Defeat in Faro means Stephen Kenny's men are still to collect a single point three games into the campaign and they return to action on Saturday against Azerbaijan, with Serbia visiting Dublin three days later.

Egan said: "We've got another game. It's a quick turn-around and we have to dust ourselves off quickly and we have to build on this.

"We didn't get the result, which is obviously gutting with how the game went, but we can keep building, we can keep improving and I'm sure there is a lot more to come from us."

Egan netted his first international goal in the dying moments of the first half when he ran across his marker and headed home from a left-wing corner, before Ronaldo’s late magic prevented it from being a winning intervention.

"It was a really proud moment, in front of my family as well,” Egan added.

Republic of Ireland's John Egan scores their side's first goal against Portugal: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

"They managed to get in; my mum, sister and fiancee. It was funny, really, I saw my mum as soon as I scored.

"It’s a country we came to a lot as a kid and to score my first international goal here is one of the proudest moments of my life.

"We’ve left ourselves a mountain to climb in the group but we can only look to the next game, we’ll go again and look forward to Saturday.