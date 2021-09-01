Former manager bids farewell to non-league club after revealing he is taking up post with Sheffield United

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium: Getty

Quinn took over at Tadcaster from a former Blade in Curtis Woodhouse when he moved to Gainsborough Trinity in late 2019 and revealed he is leaving the North Yorkshire club to join the Blades.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving Tadcaster to take up a role at Sheffield United,” Quinn said.

“I want to thank all the players, staff, committee and supporters for everything over the last couple of years.

“I am proud to have managed the club and look forward to watching Tadcaster develop and progress.”

A Tadcaster club statement read: “Paul Quinn notified the club directors this afternoon that he has accepted an offer of employment at Sheffield United and will be leaving the club.

“During almost two years with the ‘Brewers’ he has never stood in the way of players who have left the club to further their careers and we fully understand how important this latest move is for his own personal development.

“Paul has worked tirelessly since joining us, not only to put out the best team possible, but has also introduced an infrastructure into the team management which has put us on a par with clubs much bigger than ourselves. This will serve us well as we move the club forward.”