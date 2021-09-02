John Egan (right) celebrates scoring against Portugal - Carlos Costa/Getty

Egan scored what looked likely to be the winner when he headed home his first international goal just before the break.

But it wasn’t to be as Cristiano Ronaldo first headed an equaliser with a minute to go, before breaking Irish hearts with the winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

“It's tough to take,” Egan admitted afterwards.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To come to a country like this against a world class team and put in a performance like that... sometimes you don't get what you deserve in this game and I think we deserved a result tonight.

"There's loads to be positive about, but it's gutting to come so close and not get a result.”

Ronaldo, who recently sealed his return to England with Manchester United, broke the world record for international goals with his first header before adding a second in the dying minutes of this World Cup qualifier. “He's a top player, one of the best ever, and we contained him quite well for most of the game,” Egan admitted of Ronaldo.

"But we gave him two chances at the end and he doesn't miss chances like that.

"Sometimes world-class players punish you and we got punished tonight. But we can take so many positives away from tonight."