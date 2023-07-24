All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Sheffield United and their Premier League rivals.

Sheffield United are now stepping up their preparations for the new season, which is just three weeks away.

The Blades have already played two friendlies, and they return to action with two friendlies, one against Rotherham United on Tuesday and the other against Girona on Wednesday. Paul Heckingbottom will want to see some tactical progression this week after seeing his men get some much needed fitness in their legs during the first two summer outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the Blades and their Premier League rivals.

Ndiaye blow

Marseille are still said to be pushing for a deal to sign Blades star Iliman Ndiaye.

According to Foot Mercato via SportsWitness, Marseille’s early attempts were thwarted by a fresh contract offer from United, but the French club have returned to the negotiating table. It’s claimed Marseille are pushing for a €20million deal, keen to close an agreement as soon as possible.

It’s claimed Ndiaye is ‘very excited’ by the idea of making the move, while United could be dealt a big blow ahead of the new season, with the forward said to be a big part of Heckingbottom’s plans going forward. In the meantime, Ndiaye has modelled United’s new third kit, adding to speculation.

Olise ‘agreement’ reached

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Chelsea are said to have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

RMC Sport are reporting that the Blues have lodged a £39million bid for the forward, who spent time with Chelsea’s academy. Palace were said to want as much as £50million, but the report claims a deal may have been reached ‘in principle’.