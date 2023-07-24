Sheffield United have unveiled a new third kit and fans will be able to get their hands on shirts from August.

Sheffield United fans are waiting with bated breath to find out the price of the club's new kits for the upcoming Premier League season.

The Blades have unveiled the designs to be worn for their return to the top flight but shirts won't go on sale until August, meaning supporters are yet to find out how much they'll have to splurge to own a new Sheffield United jersey.

On average, most sides in the Premier League have increased kit prices by a fiver this summer with newly promoted Burnley following that trend while Luton Town added just £4 to last season's price - that's according to My Old Man Said .

Sheffield United charged £55 last season and here's how that fee compares with the rest of the top-flight clubs' new kits this term.

1 . Burnley - £55 A £5 increase from last season.

2 . Sheffield United - Unknown Kit on sale in August - 22/23 price was £55.

3 . Luton Town - £59 A £4 increase from last season.

4 . Brighton - £60 A £5 increase from last season.