Sheffield United Deadline Day: Latest transfer news as Blades 'reject Sander Berge' approach
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has finally landed a new defender with just hours of the January transfer window left.
The Blades have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season, having previously missed out on numerous defensive targets.
"We are delighted to bring in Charlie, he offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light,” said Heckingbottom.
"He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the back line, whether we play with three or four at the back."
Goode joins Adam Davies, who has arrived from Stoke City, as the second new face at Bramall Lane this month.
Elsewhere, Lys Mousset has joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan until the summer, when his Blades contract will expire.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:39
Another signing for Bournemouth
the Cherries are really pushing the boat out in the pursuit of promotion... adding Dembele of Peterborough to the signings of Nat Phillips, Freddie Woodman and Kieffer Moore earlier today
Blades ‘reject loan approach for Sander Berge'
He was always likely to be the man who attracted the most interest in this window from a Sheffield United point of view - and according to reports in Italy, the Blades have rejected a late loan move from Venezia to sign Sander Berge.
Italian outlet Trivenetogoal report that Blades owner Prince Abdullah turned down the approach. United have to cut their wage bill, and Berge will be amongst the club’s highest earners. But having him play for another club, running another six months off his contract, didn’t seem to make much sense from a Blades perspective, especially if they are serious about being promoted this season ...
Now then, Berge linked with a move to Serie A
What do we think of this? A sale? A loan? We’ll keep an eye on it. Cutting the wage bill is still seen as a priority at United but it would need to be worth their while
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips completes move to Bournemouth
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has completed a loan move to Bournemouth.
The club had hoped to sell the centre-back permanently but it is understood they have taken an arrangement fee of £1.5m, plus an additional £250,000 if the Cherries get promoted from the Championship, because of the offer of regular game time.
Huddersfield sign Chelsea prospect on loan
Head coach Carlos Corberan believes Huddersfield have signed “one of the most important young talents in Britain” after securing Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin on loan.
The England Under-20 international, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, has joined until the end of the season.
United finally land defender
Ex-Blade in talks with SPL side
Former Sheffield United midfielder Kevin McDonald is reportedly in talks to join Dundee United.
The Scotsman, who left Fulham in the summer, underwent a kidney transplant in April 2021.
Newcastle making way for Dean Henderson?
Newcastle United have allowed goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to join Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season, potentially paving the way for Dean Henderson’s arrival from Manchester United.
Woodman kept 21 league clean sheets on loan at Swansea City last term, earning him the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award.
Preston sign former Barnsley defender
Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.
The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.
Luton target Luke Freeman
The former Bristol City star has not featured for the Blades since September.