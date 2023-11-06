The Blades were very much the underdogs that evening at a raucous Bramall Lane and the game looked to be going according to the script when the top-flight side went ahead, Steve Yates turning into his own goal. But United dragged themselves on level terms thanks to Jagielka’s screamer from about 30 yards about, before Peter Ndlovu scored the winner from about three.

United almost went all the way to the final that year, losing agonisingly to Liverpool after extra time in the semi-finals, and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the play-off final in a campaign that promised so much but ultimately left them empty-handed. But what happened to the Blades’ squad from that Leeds clash in the 21 years since?