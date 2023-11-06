The Blades were very much the underdogs that evening at a raucous Bramall Lane and the game looked to be going according to the script when the top-flight side went ahead, Steve Yates turning into his own goal. But United dragged themselves on level terms thanks to Jagielka’s screamer from about 30 yards about, before Peter Ndlovu scored the winner from about three.
United almost went all the way to the final that year, losing agonisingly to Liverpool after extra time in the semi-finals, and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the play-off final in a campaign that promised so much but ultimately left them empty-handed. But what happened to the Blades’ squad from that Leeds clash in the 21 years since?
1. Paddy Kenny
A Blades favourite who still lives locally, Kenny runs his own transport business and was appointed as non-league side Goole Town AFC’s new manager in late 2023
2. Phil Jagielka
The man who started the comeback with a long-range screamer, Jagielka went on to become an established Premier League player and a senior England international before a second spell at Bramall Lane. Still without a club at the time of writing after leaving Stoke in the summer
3. Shaun Murphy
Central defender Murphy made more than 150 appearances for the club, during which time he shot to fame on the international stage by scoring the only goal for Australia in a 1-0 win over mighty Brazil in the Confederations Cup third place play-off match in 2001. He later moved into coaching with Perth Glory Women and has also been involved with some Australian sports camps alongside fellow sporting legends from his homeland from a variety of disciplines
4. Rob Page
Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, many as captain. Still lives locally and moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. He later became Wales’ U21 manager and stepped up to take caretaker charge of the senior team after Ryan Giggs stood down, leading them in Euro 2020 and their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022