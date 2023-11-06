News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
WANTED: 'Do not approach' Anis Khan, 21, wanted on recall to prison
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Relive United’s Wolves victory with 15 top celebration and fan photos

What happened to Sheffield United side from cup win over Leeds, 21 years on from Phil Jagielka wondergoal

It’s exactly 21 years ago today since a wonderstrike from Phil Jagielka helped Sheffield United upset the odds and beat their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the League Cup.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The Blades were very much the underdogs that evening at a raucous Bramall Lane and the game looked to be going according to the script when the top-flight side went ahead, Steve Yates turning into his own goal. But United dragged themselves on level terms thanks to Jagielka’s screamer from about 30 yards about, before Peter Ndlovu scored the winner from about three.

United almost went all the way to the final that year, losing agonisingly to Liverpool after extra time in the semi-finals, and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the play-off final in a campaign that promised so much but ultimately left them empty-handed. But what happened to the Blades’ squad from that Leeds clash in the 21 years since?

A Blades favourite who still lives locally, Kenny runs his own transport business and was appointed as non-league side Goole Town AFC’s new manager in late 2023

1. Paddy Kenny

A Blades favourite who still lives locally, Kenny runs his own transport business and was appointed as non-league side Goole Town AFC’s new manager in late 2023

Photo Sales
The man who started the comeback with a long-range screamer, Jagielka went on to become an established Premier League player and a senior England international before a second spell at Bramall Lane. Still without a club at the time of writing after leaving Stoke in the summer

2. Phil Jagielka

The man who started the comeback with a long-range screamer, Jagielka went on to become an established Premier League player and a senior England international before a second spell at Bramall Lane. Still without a club at the time of writing after leaving Stoke in the summer

Photo Sales
Central defender Murphy made more than 150 appearances for the club, during which time he shot to fame on the international stage by scoring the only goal for Australia in a 1-0 win over mighty Brazil in the Confederations Cup third place play-off match in 2001. He later moved into coaching with Perth Glory Women and has also been involved with some Australian sports camps alongside fellow sporting legends from his homeland from a variety of disciplines

3. Shaun Murphy

Central defender Murphy made more than 150 appearances for the club, during which time he shot to fame on the international stage by scoring the only goal for Australia in a 1-0 win over mighty Brazil in the Confederations Cup third place play-off match in 2001. He later moved into coaching with Perth Glory Women and has also been involved with some Australian sports camps alongside fellow sporting legends from his homeland from a variety of disciplines

Photo Sales
Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, many as captain. Still lives locally and moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. He later became Wales’ U21 manager and stepped up to take caretaker charge of the senior team after Ryan Giggs stood down, leading them in Euro 2020 and their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022

4. Rob Page

Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, many as captain. Still lives locally and moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. He later became Wales’ U21 manager and stepped up to take caretaker charge of the senior team after Ryan Giggs stood down, leading them in Euro 2020 and their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Phil Jagielka