Frank Lampard gives injury update on key Coventry City defender ahead of Sheffield United clash
Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard is hopeful centre-back Bobby Thomas will be available for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Sheffield United at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
The defender was absent for Friday night’s 3-2 defeat to Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground that marked the Sky Blues’ first league defeat of the campaign due to a calf issue that resulted in him being replaced by Luke Woolfenden.
Due to a mixture of injury, illness and suspension-related issues, Lampard was forced to make three changes to his defence for the trip to Phil Parkinson’s side, meaning Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jake Bidwell and Woolfenden came into the team in place of Milan van Ewijk, who was banned after he earned his fifth yellow card of the season the previous weekend, Jay Dasilva, who was only strong enough for a place on the bench, and Thomas respectively.
Coventry now face a waiting game to find out if Thomas, who was the subject of interest from the Blades during the summer transfer window, will be passed fit for the visit of the Blades in midweek.
Lampard hopeful Thomas could return against Blades
“Bobby had a small issue with his calf,” Lampard told BBC Radio CWR. “We are hoping he will be back for Tuesday, but we will have to see about that.
“Jay was really sick, actually, after the Watford game for a few days, hence why he didn’t start the game. That was why we had three changes in the back-four.”
Having been beaten in the league for the first time this season, Lampard will be determined to oversee an immediate response from his team against the Blades.
The Sky Blues have won each of their last three home games, scoring eight goals and conceding one.