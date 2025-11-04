Sheffield United will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face league leaders Coventry City.

Sheffield United will be hoping to secure a return to winning ways when they face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night.

The Blades, who are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Sky Blues, suffered a second straight defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 to Derby County at Bramall Lane. A treble from Carlton Morris sealed the points for the Rams, ahead of Callum O’Hare pulling one back for Chris Wilder’s side.

Having conceded three goals for the second game running at the weekend, the last thing United probably wanted to have to face is a trip to free-scoring Coventry, who have scored more than triple the number of goals the Blades have already this season.

Ahead of the Blades’ midweek trip to the Midlands, here are five pre-match talking points:

How many changes?

After the manner of Saturday’s defeat to Derby, Wilder will be considering changes to his starting XI for the showdown with Frank Lampard’s side. United were second best against the Rams, meaning the Blades boss must try and come up with a plan that will trigger a reaction.

Tom Davies was back in the squad at the weekend and appeared from the bench in the second half, meaning he could return to the starting XI, likewise Jaïro Riedewald, who failed to make it off the bench. Harrison Burrows will also be pushing for a recall.

Tom Cannon and Louie Barry were left out of the matchday squad completely, meaning it remains to be seen if they will come back into Wilder’s thinking. The Blades boss highlighted his lack of options to lead the attack at the weekend, hinting that signing a No.9 will be a leading priority in January, meaning it remains to be seen if Tyrese Campbell will keep his place or Danny Ings will be recalled to lead the line.

Changes in the midfield, though, feel highly likely.

Coventry’s ruthlessness

Although the Sky Blues’ unbeaten start to the Championship campaign came to an end against Wrexham on Friday night, they still managed to add two more goals to their collection, losing 3-2. It means they have now scored 36 times in the league this season.

Scoring three goals or more in six of their first 13 matches, Coventry have developed a ruthless streak that has made life increasingly tough for their opponents so far this season. They have the ability to punish teams and rarely need a second invitation to do so.

Considering the Blades have conceded 23 times already in the league this term, including six in their last two games, the Sky Blues will be sniffing blood. The only slight element of intrigue surrounding Coventry is how they will respond to a first setback of the season.

Additionally, the Sky Blues have been rampant at home so far this term, winning four and drawing two of their first six home games, scoring 16 goals in the process. They have won each of their last three on home soil, scoring eight times.

Blades could set unwanted record

Travelling to the Coventry Building Society Arena sitting 22nd in the table makes the Blades enormous underdogs to scoop all three points. However, this is the Championship and unpredictability is its middle name.

Nevertheless, if United do come out on the wrong side of the scoreline, they will set a new Championship record for the highest number of defeats a team has suffered in their opening 14 matches since the EFL was restructured ahead of the 2004/05 season.

Since the new format was established just over 20 years ago, no Championship side has ever lost as many as 11 of their first 14 matches. The Blades became only the second team to lose as many as ten of their first 13 at the weekend, equalling a record set by their Steel City rivals two seasons ago.

Keep Sakamoto quiet

Having scored 36 goals already this season, it goes without saying Coventry’s ranks are littered with attacking players capable of hurting any team at this level. Brandon Thomas-Asante has nine goals so far this season and Haji Wright has chipped in with eight, meaning they currently lead the way at the top of the scoring charts.

However, it is Tatsuhiro Sakamoto who is now beginning to make his mark on proceedings. The Japanese ace was excellent in the defeat at Wrexham, grabbing a goal and an assist, meaning he has two goals and two assists in his last two matches.

Stationed on the right flank, the 29-year-old is a joy to watch, making him one of the most underrated players in the Championship. He works tirelessly for the team and is a constant threat.

Whether it is Sam McCallum or Burrows who gets the nod at left-back, they must not give Sakamoto an inch.

Campbell loves facing Coventry

If Campbell’s record against Coventry is anything to go by, Wilder will be trusting him to continue leading the line on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old has scored in each of his last three appearances against the Sky Blues, including each of his last two appearances at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

He scored the Blades’ opener in their 2-2 draw on Coventry soil last season, turning in a low Jesurun Rak-Sakyi cross, before guiding in a Femi Seriki centre for the Blades’ second goal in their 3-1 triumph at Bramall Lane in March.

Additionally, Campbell was also on target when he scored in Stoke City’s 4-0 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena in April 2023. He has three goals in just five career appearances against them.