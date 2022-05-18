Leicester City Youngster attracts the attention of Sheffield United

Sheffield United agonisingly missed out on their Championship play off semi final fixture against Nottingham Forest yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022.

The match ended with Sheffield winning 2-1 and drawing on aggregate leading to eventual penalties and Forest coming away the victors.

An early goal from Forest’s Brennan Johnson shot down Sheffield’s initial hopes but in a revitalised second half, Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck kept the Blades promotion aims alive.

But ultimately, it was not to be for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and they will now look to revitalise their squad and try again for promotion next season.

To add insult to injury, the Blades’ captain Billy Sharp was then assaulted by a fan at the end of their playoff. Footage from the match showed a supporter charge at Sharp during a pitch invasion following the end of the shootout.

A man has now been arrested in connection with this assault.

As Sheffield look ahead to a brighter future following this match, take a look at the latest transfer news stories from the Championship, including the Blades and their second-tier rivals.

1. Sheffield United could lose starlet to Premier League side Daniel Jebbison has remained on the minds of Everton since Sheffield were last in the Premier League and the Toffees appear keen to snap up the talented forward as soon as possible. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Barnsley hope to secure rising Premier League youngster The Leicester City forward Jack Butterfill will be out of contract at the end of this season and Barnsley are hopeful of securing the 18-year-old’s signature as soon as they are able. Barnsley look well placed to make the deal with Butterfill who has eight goals in 16 appearances. (InsideFutbol) Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United could secure hefty transfer budget boost Peterborough United are said to be holding out for a whopping £10m for key midfielder Jack Taylor. The club's director of football, Barry Fry, has claimed it would take a bid of at least that figure to consider selling, and that it "isn't going to happen. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Ex-Blackpool boss could join their Championship rivals Ex-Blackpool and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is among the favourites to become the new QPR manager. However, Liam Manning still looks to be the front-runner for the job. (SkyBet) Photo Sales