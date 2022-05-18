Billy Sharp sends message to Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest fans after Blades captain is attacked

Sharp was on the sidelines when Forest fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground following their penalty shoot-out win over United when a man ran at him and knocked the skipper to the ground.

United confirmed that Sharp needed stitches after the incident which left him ‘shaken up’.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested by Nottinghamshire Police.

On Wednesday morning, Sharp posted a message on his social media pages condemning the Forest fan as ‘one scumbag’.

He posted: “One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelieveable night of football.

Billy Sharp has thanked supporters for their message of support after he was attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan following the Championship play-off semi-final. David Klein / Sportimage

"Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

"Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high. We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your message and support after the incident.”

Nottingham Forest released a statement last night, before news of the arrest had been revealed by police, apologising to Sharp and United.

It said: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground.

"The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

"The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”

United manager Paul Heckingbottom described the attack on his captain as ‘cowardly’.

He said: “Bill is there minding his own business, trying to get his mates off the pitch. He’s been assaulted, blindsided in a cowardly way.