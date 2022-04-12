The meeting with Paul Ince’s side is one of only five remaining on United’s regular season schedule, as they attempt to secure their place in the end-of-term knockouts.

Having praised his squad for staying in contention despite suffering a spate of injuries earlier this year, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief spoke of his relief at the “increased options” United can now summon from the bench following last weekend’s draw with second-placed AFC Bournemouth.

Although that has provided the 44-year-old and his coaching staff with greater tactical flexibility, they have detected another chance since the likes of Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie returned to action.

“These lads, people who have been in the Premier League, they’re showing those standards in and around the dressing room too,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “They drive those standards up because, the more people with their experience you have in there, the more others get dragged along with them too.”

“Also,” Heckingbottom continued, “It shows the youngsters who are involved with us what is required to reach the very highest level. They know now that they’re going to have to meet those all the time and work hard to get in.

“They did anyway, of course. But now, it’s there in front of them. They can see it with their own eyes without just having to listen to people telling them.”

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn was introduced from the bench during the meeting with AFC Bournemouth: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sixth in the table and unbeaten on home soil since the end of October, the fact that three of United’s final three outings are set to be staged at Bramall Lane is a source of confidence for Heckingbottom, his assistant Stuart McCall and head of player development Jack Lester.

One month ago, three of the substitutes he selected for a trip to Blackpool had yet to make a senior appearance for the club. Against Scott Parker’s team, three had been capped by their respective countries.

“That experience, having it at our disposal now, it really pleased me,” Heckingbottom said. “We could bring people like Ozzy (Ben Osborn) and Conor (Hourihane) off the bench.”

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his Sheffield United team to face Reading: Simon Bellis / Sportimage