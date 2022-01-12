Olsen signed for the Blades earlier this season on loan from Roma as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, after the England international was sold to Arsenal.

But the Sweden No.1 has not played for United since their defeat at Blackburn Rovers before the last international break, when he injured himself playing for his country.

Olsen’s comeback has since been complicated by a positive Covid-19 test and in his absence, Wes Foderingham has performed capably – save for a horror moment at Wolves on Sunday when he dropped the ball and Daniel Podence netted his second in a 3-0 home win.

And according to Talksport, Villa are now looking at signing Olsen after failing to land Darren Randolph on loan from West Ham United. Although it has not been officially confirmed whether Olsen can return to Roma halfway though his season-long loan, Roma would be more likely to agree to any termination if there was another club lined up to take him.

Olsen spent last season on loan at Everton in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen is on loan at Sheffield United from AS Roma: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Before the January transfer window opened, Heckingbottom was asked if there had been any consideration of sending Olsen back and saving some money.

"No not in our eyes," he said.

"We have some good goalkeepers here. Our main focus is to get Robin fit and that is his main focus.