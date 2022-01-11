The Dutchman has joined Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on loan for the rest of the season, with Sittard announcing that the move will be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

Here’s a round up of the day’s deals and rumours from the rest of the Championship…

Celtic legend says Rangers will win Souttar race

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with Hearts’ John Souttar, along with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

But former Celtic man Charlie Nicholas believes all three clubs will be disappointed after tipping the Scottish international defender to move to Rangers.

“Rangers have made a push for him and by all accounts Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made his move personally and that could sway his decision,” Nicholas said.

“I know Nottingham Forest are one of the teams who are in for Souttar. But if he can’t get a club who is more stable or established then I am not sure he’d make the move.

John Souttar is also wanted by Rangers: Craig Foy / SNS Group

“If that is the case then I think he will end up at Ibrox. At 25, he is at a good age and if Rangers offer him a long-term contract for the next three or so years then that could swing it.

I can see the value in Rangers making a move for Souttar. He is an established Scotland international with his best years still ahead.

“He just needs to pick the right club for him and one where he will play every week. I think that would definitely be the case if he goes to Rangers.

QPR sign Rams stopper

Queens Park Rangers – who United are still to face twice in the Championship this season, with the date of the Bramall Lane game still to be decided – have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of David Marshall from Derby County, who host the Blades this weekend.

Marshall, 36, hasn’t played for Derby all season and has joined on a permanent deal until the summer.

He said: "I'm ready to go and there's a real hunger in me to do well. I've been at the top end of this league a number of times, and hopefully that experience can help the team progress."

QPR’s No.1 Seny Dieng – who has previously been linked with United – is away with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, while Jordan Archer was injured in his side’s FA Cup victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.

Spanish giants ‘eye Blackburn star’

It’s been some season so far for Ben Brereton, with the Chile international breaking the 20-goal barrier already – and that, or his even harder-working agent, has led to him being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Catalan outlet El Nacional report that the Spanish giants are keeping tabs on the striker, who Blackburn will demand at least £20m for despite his contract expiring in the summer.