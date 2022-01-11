Brewster, who has been missing since damaging a hamstring in the Blades’ win over Bristol City at the end of November, returned to the bench for United’s FA Cup tie at Wolves on Sunday and played an hour of the U23 clash on Tuesday afternoon.

After the Reds took the lead through David Bremang, Brewster dragged the Blades back on level terms with a header from Angelo Cappello’s corner.

And United then went ahead when Hassan Ayari converted from the penalty spot after Barnsley were penalised for handball.

Brewster and Adlène Guedioura, also making his return from injury in the Blades’ midfield, were withdrawn around the hour mark, before Bremang equalised from the spot just minutes from time.

But there was still time for more drama as substitute Leo Gaxha scored the winner for the Blades.