Sheffield United could face £52m Chelsea debutant this weekend as struggling Blues search for goals
Sheffield United's weekend opponents Chelsea have been struck by injuries this season but it appears there may be light at the end of the tunnel
Chelsea may have a massive multi-million-pound squad but that hasn't stopped them from struggling with injuries this season, with a few of their players barely getting their Blues careers going before being ruled out.
One of those is Christopher Nkunku, a reported £52m signing from RB Leipzig in the summer, who was forced to have an operation after picking up an injury in pre-season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
A lot of focus had been on Nkunku to help provide the creativity and goals for Chelsea this season but the France international has yet to pull on a Blues shirt in a competitive match. That debut delay could end this weekend, with hopes in the Chelsea camp indicating that a return to action could be just around the corner.
That could well be on Saturday as a revitalised Sheffield United head to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table.
Goals in particular have been an issue for Pochettino, with the Blues having scored 26 and conceded the same amount in their 16 games so far this season. The former Spurs boss will be keen to add Nkunku to his matchday squad, even if it is just from the bench and said last week the 26-year-old was 'so close' to a return.
Since then, Nkunku, who scored 23 goals last season for Leipzig, has been pictured, on Chelsea's social media, training with the rest of the squad as he ups his recovery.
Another player who looks likely to make his first start is goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic who came off the bench in the weekend defeat to Everton after Robert Sanchez was forced off with an injury.