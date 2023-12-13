Sheffield United's weekend opponents Chelsea have been struck by injuries this season but it appears there may be light at the end of the tunnel

Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League Summer Series match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at FedExField on July 30, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Chelsea may have a massive multi-million-pound squad but that hasn't stopped them from struggling with injuries this season, with a few of their players barely getting their Blues careers going before being ruled out.

One of those is Christopher Nkunku, a reported £52m signing from RB Leipzig in the summer, who was forced to have an operation after picking up an injury in pre-season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of focus had been on Nkunku to help provide the creativity and goals for Chelsea this season but the France international has yet to pull on a Blues shirt in a competitive match. That debut delay could end this weekend, with hopes in the Chelsea camp indicating that a return to action could be just around the corner.

That could well be on Saturday as a revitalised Sheffield United head to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

Goals in particular have been an issue for Pochettino, with the Blues having scored 26 and conceded the same amount in their 16 games so far this season. The former Spurs boss will be keen to add Nkunku to his matchday squad, even if it is just from the bench and said last week the 26-year-old was 'so close' to a return.

Since then, Nkunku, who scored 23 goals last season for Leipzig, has been pictured, on Chelsea's social media, training with the rest of the squad as he ups his recovery.