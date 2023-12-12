Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was left hoping that midfielder Vini Souza will be okay for this weekend's trip to Chelsea after a bad challenge from Frank Onyeka in the Blades' victory over Brentford on Saturday. The Brazilian was clattered by a wild tackle from Onyeka, who was booked by on-field ref Stuart Attwell.

Somehow, VAR Rob Jones did not decide that the tackle merited a red card - a decision that former top ref Mike Dean felt was incorrect when commentating on the game for Sky Sports. One of his former colleagues Mark Halsey, writing in his Sun column over the weekend, also felt that Onyeka should have seen red, alongside Luton's Jacob Brown and Christian Romero of Tottenham for similar tackles.

"We need to eradicate them from the game," Halsey said of the challenges, "because a player will get seriously injured if we continue to allow them." Romero escaped further punishment for catching Newcastle's Callum Wilson twice in one move, while Brown's foul on Phil Foden saw him accused by Gary Neville of trying to "significantly harm" the Manchester City star.

Wilder felt aggrieved by three decisions that went against his side on his return to the Bramall Lane dugout last Wednesday night, with the inexplicable VAR call against Brentford just days later another to add to the list. "I just don't get it," he told reporters after his side's 1-0 win.

"I didn't get decisions on Wednesday night and I didn't get that one. I know they go and slow it down and this, that and the other. Thomas [Frank, Brentford boss] is a pal of mine and someone I have a load of respect for. But does that decision alter the game?

"It's a physical game and there's mistimed tackles in difficult conditions, I get that. But it's a little bit late and Vin had a bag of ice wrapped around his ankle. Hopefully he'll be okay."