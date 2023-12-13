Alan Biggs says lessons of the past need to be learned to make sure Sheffield United build on the feel-good factor of Chris Wilder's return to Bramall Lane

The smiles are back at Sheffield United following the return of Chris Wilder

Back to how it was on the field and a glimpse of a return to harmony off it; Sheffield United’s world tilting back onto its axis.

Relationships are usually stronger for little bumps in the road. And by that measure the one between Chris Wilder and Prince Abdullah, following the car crash that ended their last alliance, must be clad in cast iron. Honest reflection and not being set in past ways has been a theme of this Bramall Lane week.

It’s as healthy as it must seem unlikely for anyone who doesn’t know either man. I don’t properly know the Prince as I do Wilder. But due credit to the owner and you’d hope his part of the pact includes genuinely trying to provide more meaningful financial support, whether by selling the club or attracting an investor.

Also to trust his manager to do the job his way, which didn’t appear to be entirely the case last time when doubts and aggravation led to a parting both parties quickly regretted.

As for what Wilder’s way is, it’s the same in essentials - as it absolutely should be because the Prince clearly believes he should have borne with it last time. But the comeback boss will build in one or two what he calls “tweaks.”

He still believes managers should ideally manage, despite the increasing prevalence of the head coach model. And he is ferociously committed to forward facing football, “not back and square.” Within both, Wilder is prepared to make some adjustment, without compromise to his principles - which is important with a transfer window looming. Just as he can accept that the key relationship at the top has to be better. “There’s certain things personally I know I should have dealt with better,” he said in response to my question on that. “It’s the measure of Prince Abdullah, who could quite easily have gone in a different direction … it’s good enough for me that he wants me back.”

What he’s getting is a Wilder who “looks at the best managers in the world (referencing Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp) and they are managers.

“They understand that first and foremost it’s the first team but they’ll be involved in what happens in the academy, recruitment and what they want the club to look like. And I was involved always in that.” Wilder won’t change on the fundamentals, certainly with wheeling and dealing his intention in January. But, more broadly and “on reflection”, he sees an argument for “concentrating more on what I can deal with and control, and let everybody else get on with the job they’re good at and helping me to get a result on a Saturday and Tuesday.”

As for team shape, the Blades boss has demonstrated already that he is far from a rigid 3-5-2 man despite his outstanding success with it, which was replicated to a high degree under Paul Heckingbottom. He insists he’ll play with the hand he’s got, pointing to the effectiveness of different systems earlier in his career. Except that it “has to be the style you need to play at Sheffield United, positive front-foot football.” Which was assuredly back in place against both Liverpool and Brentford last week.