Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Striker Oli McBurnie facing ongoing Sheffield United uncertainty after Bramall Lane contract expiry

Sheffield United’s hopes of keeping Oli McBurnie at Bramall Lane are still understood to rest on the ongoing takeover bid, after the striker’s contract officially expired over the weekend. The Scottish international is now officially a free agent and able to negotiate a transfer away from South Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old’s future remains up in the air after confirmation yesterday that former teammate John Egan is leaving the club after six years as a Blade. United have also lost Ben Osborn, who has joined boyhood club Derby County after his contract option was withdrawn by United at the 11th hour, while Daniel Jebbison has rejected what the Blades have described as a “sizable latest” contract offer and will also depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement from United confirming the expiry of all four players’ contracts added that “conversations with McBurnie's representatives will continue.” The Star revealed a fortnight ago that McBurnie’s future is effectively on hold while the Blades’ takeover saga is resolved and that situation is not thought to have changed.

As a player with a proven track record in the Championship, scoring 15 goals in the Blades’ last promotion season to the Premier League, McBurnie will not be short of alternative options this summer and the delay in offering him a concrete offer runs the risk of United losing an asset they paid £20m for back in 2019, on the back of a 24-goal season with Swansea City.

Manager Chris Wilder is keen to see McBurnie remain at Bramall Lane, having already seen a wealth of experience leave this summer already. Egan was the last remaining survivor from United’s 2018/19 promotion campaign, following the departures of Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham and George Baldock earlier in the summer, with the number of departures already this summer standing at 13 - before Cameron Archer’s return to Aston Villa and any more departures that may follow this summer after the Blades’ relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad