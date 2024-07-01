Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Egan sends emotional Sheffield United message as Bramall Lane departure is confirmed after six years amid Nottingham Forest links

John Egan has penned an emotional farewell letter to Sheffield United supporters after becoming the latest player to leave Bramall Lane this summer. The defender’s contract at Bramall Lane officially expired over the weekend, amid links with Nottingham Forest this summer.

Egan’s last game for United saw him limp off injured at West Ham with a serious Achilles injury, while he recently returned to United’s Shirecliffe training base to continue his rehabilitation. But the Blades skipper will now move on this summer after his six-year spell comes to an end.

The Republic of Ireland international confirmed the news in an emotional message on social media. Titled “To Sheffield United,” it read: “It's hard to put into words how special the last six years at Sheffield United have been for me, my family and friends. I have nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone that I have come across at this great football club. Two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup semi-final and a top-half finish in the Premier League are just some of the high points that stick out, which we all worked so hard to achieve.

“Firstly, I'd like to thank the fans, your unwavering support has been incredible, through all of the highs and lows. You are the reason it is such an amazing club to play for. To the manager and previous managers, thank you for believing in me and helping me become a better player and person.

