Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s frustration grows as key man prised away to Premier League amid ongoing takeover deadlock

Sheffield United have suffered a further pre-season blow after Keith Andrews, their highly-rated coach, was poached by Premier League side Brentford. The Blades began their preparations for the new campaign properly today at Shirecliffe, after initial testing next week, but boss Chris Wilder is a key man down as Andrews prepares to make the move to the Bees.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been appointed as a set-piece coach with Brentford and his departure will likely be another source of frustration for boss Wilder. United are yet to make a summer signing, with less than six weeks until their season opener away at Preston, with 12 players already departing from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United confirmed the news this afternoon, with a short statement reading: Coach Keith Andrews has departed Bramall Lane after a Premier League opportunity arose. The Irishman, who arrived in Sheffield when Chris Wilder returned to the club in December 2023, has agreed a contract with Brentford. Sheffield United would like to thank Keith for his contribution during his time at Bramall Lane.”

Andrews reported for duty at Brentford today. Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us. He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.

“Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too. Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the dozen that have already left Bramall Lane there is uncertainty over the futures of Oli McBurnie, John Egan and Adam Davies, who are all now officially free agents after their United contracts expired over the weekend. The ongoing takeover saga is leaving the club in limbo between the two potential ownerships, with all significant transfer and contract activity until a breakthrough arrives either way.