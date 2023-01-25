Any contract offers Sheffield United make to existing members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad could be vetoed by the English Football League while the club remains under a transfer embargo.

Although negotiations with the likes of Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and others who could depart Bramall Lane at the end of the season have been placed on hold as officials there address the financial matter which has seen then prohibiting from registering new players, the fact the governing body must greenlight any fresh deals underlines why the issue must be quickly resolved.

It emerged last week that United had been sanctioned by the EFL for failing to pay off a debt relating to a previous foray into the market. Heckingbottom, who told The Star the news would not distract his squad from attempting to win promotion from the Championship, will nevertheless be concerned any delay to the ban being lifted will threaten his attempts to prepare for next season should that objective be achieved.

“Clubs can offer new contracts to existing players,” The EFL’s regulations state. “Though this will be dependent on the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league.”

United’s hierarchy, who are also embroiled in takeover talks with an unnamed investor which could see owner Prince Abduallah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud relinquish control, released a statement following the EFL’s decision insisting they “remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders” in an effort to try and find a solution to the problem which saw them breach rule 52.2.3 of the competition’s code. That relates to defaulted payments due to a rival either at home or abroad.

Oliver Norwood is approaching the end of his contract at Sheffield United: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Until the EFL is satisfied the debt has been settled, or a compromise arrangement with the creditor concerned is reached, Heckingbottom will not be allowed to bolster the options at his disposal. The situation United have found themselves in also threatens to impact upon Silko Thomas’ position in South Yorkshire. The youngster recently joined United on trial from Chelsea and, speaking before his employers were placed under an embargo, Heckingbottom confirmed any proposal put to Thomas would be on “professional” terms. Southampton are also thought to be keen on Thomas.

Despite climbing to second in the table and establishing a 13 point lead over third, the United manager admitted both he and his staff have been forced to overcome a number of challenges since being appointed 14 months ago. One of those stems from United’s failure to stagger when some of Heckingbottom’s leading names become free agents. Sixteen, also including Daniel Jebbison, Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp, are set to leave at the end of the campaign either when either their contracts or loans expire. However, United insist they retain ‘options’ on many of those.

Heckingbottom, who is preparing his team for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Wrexham, recently acknowledged that he was not expecting talks with the likes of Norwood and McBurnie to progress until it becomes clear if United are being sold. However, after warning that “uncertainty” is an obstacle to success before taking charge, the 45-year-old is known to have informed the board of directors which players he wants to keep moving forward.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is being forced to overcome a series of non-footballing challenges: Paul Terry / Sportimage

