Paul Heckingbottom has pledged to work with Sheffield United’s hierarchy to ensure a transfer embargo imposed on the club does not hijack his squad’s push for promotion.

Despite emerging from the latest round of Championship fixtures boasting an even stronger grip on second place, news they are prohibited from drafting in reinforcements before the window closes later this month threatens to cause a distraction as Heckingbottom and his squad attempt to reach the Premier League.

United’s board of directors issued a statement, insisting they are “working towards” trying “to find a resolution” with “relevant stakeholders”, ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wrexham. The sanction, imposed by the English Football League, relates to the non-payment of a financial instalment owed to a rival team relating to a previous transfer deal.

Although Heckingbottom is intensely frustrated by the situation his employers have found themselves in - particularly after outlining plans to bolster United’s attacking options following the termination of Reda Khadra’s loan - he told The Star he is willing to work with them in order to try and steer a course through the mess.

Indicating the recruitment ban is not the only issue he has been forced to contend with since being appointed 14 months ago, Heckingbottom told The Star: “No football club is ideal. What happened, within a few months of us taking this job, is that we were working together (with the board).

“We were really open in terms of dealing with things. Really open in terms of what needed to happen and what might happen if certain things did or didn’t. Because of that. We’ve done well (on the pitch).”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has pledged his team will show strength in the face of adversity: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Possessing double digit leads over the chasing pack, Hull City manager Liam Rosenior admitted he “can’t see” anyone catching United and leaders Burnley following his side’s defeat at Bramall Lane on Friday night. But, even though senior figures behind the scenes insist their “primary focus” is helping Heckingbottom end United’s two year absence from the top-flight, the position he has been placed in remains far from ideal. Attempts by coaching staff to ensure the narrative at Bramall Lane revolves around results will prove futile until the matter is addressed.

Daniel Jebbison scored the goal that saw Sheffield United beat Hull City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

